************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

Use Skin Balm® to treat dogs & cats for “hot spots” & skin allergies without steroids. At Tractor Supply® (www.fleabeacon.com)

************

SLATE POOL TABLE – Coin operated with ball return, shoots true, $500. Call 828-850-8284.