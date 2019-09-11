HELP WANTED
************
NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.
************
FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.
************
PAVING / SET-UP / SEALCOAT CREWS – Looking for Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. Must have valid driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Insurance. Full time.Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com