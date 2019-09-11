Laura Helen Poole Cashion, 95, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Visitation will be at Neel Road Baptist Church in Salisbury on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the National Cemetery at the Hefner VA Medical Center. The body will be at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, NC 28678 prior to services.

