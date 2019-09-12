Lackey scores three TDs in JV Cougar win

ACHS downs South Iredell, 30-19

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Cam Lackey ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team to a 30-19 win over the South Iredell Vikings on Thursday evening, September 12, in Troutman.

With the win, ACHS improved to 3-0 on the young season, while South Iredell dropped its first game of the fall and slipped to 2-1 on the year. The win was the 35th straight for the Alexander Central JV program.

Lackey scored on runs of two, six, and six yards for Alexander’s offense. Caleb Williams, Harrison Brashear, and Luke Hammer tallied two-point conversion runs.

The Cougars also reached the end zone on a defensive score when Josh Stubbs returned a pass interception 34 yards for a TD.

Lackey led ACHS with 105 yards on the ground while Brashear tallied 93 yards rushing. Brashear completed two of three passes for 15 yards with one interception.

Landon Wike and Dalton Beck led the Cougar defense with five tackles apiece, while Stubbs added four stops and a pass interception.

The young Cougars will remain on the road on Thursday, September 19, when they travel to Charlotte to face Olympic High School at 6:30 pm.