Ricky David Williams, 42, of Wilkesboro, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Eddie Tharpe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Mr. Williams was born January 15, 1977, in Wilkes County, to Ricky Lane Speaks and Lois Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Williams of Wilkes County; his father, Ricky Lane Speaks of Taylorsville; his mother, Lois Williams Bentley of Wilkesboro; a daughter, Olivia Williams of Wilkes County; two sons, Jacob Williams and Billie Matney of Hays, and Caleb Williams and Mackinze Frye of Taylorsville; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Hunter Williams.

Flowers will be accepted.

