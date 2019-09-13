Raymond Lee “Nuke” Minton, Jr., 77, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Raymond was born July 20, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late Raymond Lee Minton, Sr. and Zola Duncan Minton.

He was a truck driver and had driven many years, beginning his career with Parsons Trucking in Wilkes County, and retired from Cargo Transport. He was a member of Journey Baptist Church of Catawba, where he dearly loved the pastor and congregation.

He loved to go to the flea market, loved his family, wife, children, grandchildren and his furry friend, Brownie. He enjoyed working on his 1955 Chevy pickup and his B Allis Chalmers tractor. He truly enjoyed life and people.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Sylvia Minton Rector and Arletta Minton, and a brother, Harold Minton.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Arlene Brown Minton of the home; two sons, Terry Minton and wife Linda of Hiddenite, and Donnie Minton and wife Helen of Stony Point; three step-sons, Scott Kerley and wife Keri of Alexander County, Danny Kerley and special companion Jenna of Newton, and Andy Kerley and wife Kellie of Alexander County; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Wayne “Tenny” Minton, Sr. of Stony Point.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Billy Murphey and Rev. Joey Midgett will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital @ www.stjude.org/donate or Shriners Hospital @ https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Minton Family.