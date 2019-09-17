Sunday water line break cancels service at 2 churches

A water outage affected several customers, including at least two churches, on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019.

Alexander County Emergency Services Director Russell Greene noted that Alexander County water customers in the Liledoun Road and Cornerstone areas near Taylorsville experienced low water pressure Sunday morning.

Crews with the City of Hickory, which operates and maintains the water system (lines are owned by Alexander County), searched the area for possible line breaks, which often occur near bridges.

First United Methodist Church and Macedonia Baptist Church off NC 16 South canceled their Sunday morning services, due to lack of water.

Eventually, a break in the 8-inch water line on Commerce Drive was found to have been flowing out into a field — unnoticed since it was a Sunday and businesses there were closed.

The break was isolated and then repaired by Sunday afternoon with the hard work of City of Hickory staff, said Greene.