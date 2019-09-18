HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

PAVING / SET-UP / SEALCOAT CREWS – Looking for Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. Must have valid driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Insurance. Full time.Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com