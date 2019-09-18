LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Alexander County to vote in the following contests: Town of Taylorsville Mayor and Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners. Only voters who reside within the Town of Taylorsville are qualified to vote in this election. These voters must have resided within the town limits of Taylorsville on or before October 6, 2019.

The Alexander Senior Center will be the only voting place open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th. This location will be open on Election Day 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office. Early Voting will be available Wednesday, October 16 through Friday, November 1. Early voting hours are 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturday, October 26. Canvass will be held in the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available at ncsbe.gov and at the county board of elections office), and must be received in the Alexander County Board of Elections Office by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a qualified person of their choice. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections and reside within the town limits of Taylorsville are eligible to vote in this election. Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county and reside within the town limits of Taylorsville must register by Friday, October 11, to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during one stop early voting only, and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation, or need to update their name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote, and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Karl W. Lenz, Chair

Alexander County Board of Elections

oct9-19c

************

RESOLUTION AND NOTICE

Temporary Transfer of Voting Place

WHEREAS, the Town of Taylorsville is incorporated within 2 precincts – Taylorsville #1 #4 #5 and Taylorsville #2 #3; and

WHEREAS, within the Town of Taylorsville, there are 708 voters in Taylorsville #1 #4 #5 and 560 voters in Taylorsville #2 #3 precincts; and

WHEREAS, GS 163A-1045 (a) authorizes a county board, subject to approval by the Executive Director of the State Board, to temporarily transfer voters for the purpose of voting to an adjacent precinct; and

WHEREAS, in the 2015 Municipal Election, the Alexander County Board of Elections moved voters from Taylorsville #2 #3 precinct to Taylorsville #1 #4 #5 precinct; and

WHEREAS, voters within the Town of Taylorsville residing in Taylorsville #2 #3 precinct shall be temporarily transferred to Taylorsville #1 #4 #5 precinct polling place for the Town of Taylorsville Municipal Election only; and

WHEREAS, the Alexander County Senior Center located at 730 7th Street SW in Taylorsville will be the only open Election Day polling place for the Town of Taylorsville Municipal Election.

WHEREAS, affected voters in Taylorsville #2 #3 precinct will be notified via written letter.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Alexander County Board of Elections, in accordance with North Carolina General Statute 163A-1045 that, subject to the approval of the Executive Director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, voters in Taylorsville #2 #3 shall be temporarily transferred to Taylorsville #1 #4 #5 precinct for the Town of Taylorsville Municipal Election only.

This the 18th Day of June 2019.

Karl W. Lenz, Chair Alexander County Board of Elections

sep18-19c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #19-5

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 5:30 pm in Taylorsville Town Hall Council Chambers (67 Main Ave Drive.) the Taylorsville Town Council will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #19-5.

Rezoning Application #19-5 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 9.68 acres total) owned by Daniel and Beth Serusa (Specifically Tax PIN# 3759194768). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from H-C (Highway Commercial) to R-2 (General Residential).

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

sep25-19c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #19-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 W. Main Ave) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of reviewing a Conditional Use Permit #19-1.

Conditional Use Application #19-1 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 9.02 acres total) owned by SPL Holdings LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757201106). The applicant is requesting a permit to operate an Indoor Shooting Range in the existing building.

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to allow feedback from adjoining property owners and the public. The PZC will NOT make a formal recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners, however their opinion and recommendation will be presented as evidence to the Commissioners.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

oct2-19c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DAVIDSON

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CVD 1427

EnergyUnited EMC vs. David Wesley Kennedy, III

To: David Wesley Kennedy, III, the above named Defendant:

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: The Plaintiff is seeking a judgment against you in the amount of $3,008.86 with interest plus attorney’s fees and costs. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 29, 2019, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. Dated: September 10, 2019

Roy L. McDonald II

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRINKLEY WALSER STONER, PLLC

10 LSB Plaza

Lexington, NC 27292

(336) 249-2101

N.C. Bar No. 29344

oct2-19c

************

Notice

CITATION G.L.c. 119, § 23(a) (3) Docket Number: NO19A0048CW

COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS, The Trial Court, Probate and Family Court, Norfolk Probate and Family Court, 35 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021, 781-830-1200

In the matter of: William Richard Gingras, Jr.

To: Panda Gingras, last known of Claremont in the State of New Hampshire, William R. Gingras Sr., last known of Taylorsville in the State of North Carolina

A petition has been presented to said court by: Department of Children and Families, 110 Mulberry Street, 1st Floor, Brockton, MA 02302 requesting that said court finds that said child is under the age of eighteen (18) and is without proper guardianship due to the death, unavailability, incapacity or unfitness of the parent or guardian.

Any decree under the provision of the General Laws of Massachusetts, Chapter 119, Section 23(a) (3), gives custody of the child to the Department of Children and Families and authorized the Department of Children and Families or an agency commissioned by the Department to determine the child’s place of abode, medical care, and education; to control the visits to the child; and to give consents to enlistments, marriages and other contracts requiring parental consent.

IF YOU DESIRE TO OBJECT THERETO, YOU OR YOUR ATTORNEY MUST FILE A WRITTEN APPEARANCE IN SAID COURT AT Canton ON OR BEFORE TEN O’CLOCK IN THE MORNING (10:00 AM) ON 10/16/2019.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO THE APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY IF YOU ARE AN INDIGENT PERSON. An indigent person is defined by SJC Rule 3:10. The definition includes but is not limited to persons receiving AFCD, EAEDC, poverty related veteran’s benefits, food stamps, refugee resettlement benefits, Medicaid, and SSI. The Court will determine if you are indigent. Contact an Assistant Judicial Case Manager/Adoptions Clerk of the said Court on or before the date listed above to obtain the necessary forms.

WITNESS: Hon. Patricia Gorman, First Justice of this Court, Date: August 23, 2019, Patrick W. McDermott, Register of Probate

sep18-19c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19-CVD-329

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

RONALD EDWIN AUSTIN, Plaintiff,

Vs.

RITA RAE BALL, Defendant.

TO: RITA RAE BALL

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading against you has been filed in the above-captioned action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An absolute divorce on the grounds of one year’s separation.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 28TH day of October, 2019, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This is the 13th day of September, 2019.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-3977

oct2-19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lawrence Elijah Herman Jr (aka LE), deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at 275 Old Wilkesboro Road Ext, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before December 20, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This 16th day of September, 2019.

Jim Herman, Executor

275 Old Wilkesboro Road Ext.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct9-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Milton Eugene Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of September, 2019.

JANICE C. KILLIAN

100 Isenhour Park Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct9-19p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Shirley Mae Wallace Sweet, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of September, 2019.

TERESA LOVETT

31 Spring Ave. NE

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

oct2-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Asa Lee Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of September, 2019.

TRACY LEE BENNETT

327 Bost Rd.- Apt. B

Morganton, NC 28655

REGINA BENNETT

108 E. Main St. – Apt. 100

Rock Hill, SC 29730

executor

oct2-19p

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

14SP85

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JAMES E. FOXX AND SANDY H. FOXX DATED MAY 13, 2004 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 468 AT PAGE 1664 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on September 27, 2019 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed James E. Foxx and Sandy H. Foxx, dated May 13, 2004 to secure the original principal amount of $150,956.00, and recorded in Book 468 at Page 1664 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 1177 Mountain Ridge Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Tax Parcel ID: 0063343,

Present Record Owners: James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx

And Being more commonly known as: 1177 Mountain Ridge Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is August 27, 2019.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

11-021520

Client Code: CWF

sep18-19c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys B. Poole, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2019.

THOMAS POOLE

1222 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sep25-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Stephen Atwell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of August, 2019.

DEBORAH RUSSELL ATWELL

5610 Linneys Mill Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

administrator

sep25-19p

************

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of June Loraine Vollmer Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 135 Valley Road, Hickory, NC 28601 on or before the 5th day of December, 2019 or this notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 4th day of September, 2019.

Rufus Alexander Smith, Jr.,

Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of June Loraine Vollmer Smith

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

sep25-19c