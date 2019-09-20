Mary Helen Walker, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on September 20, 2019 at Trinity Village in Hickory after a period of declining health.

Born to the late Hugh and Bess Moody Wilson on February 25, 1947, she was a former Customer Service worker at Walmart in Taylorsville, who enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruby Little, Linda Warren, Karen Wilson, and Darlene Wilson; a brother, David “John” Wilson; and a granddaughter, Cevanna Walker.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mary include her sons, Richard and Jeffrey Walker; two brothers, Russell and Charles Wilson; three sisters, Marie Teague, Melissa Wilson, and Barbara Wilson; three grandchildren, Dusty Walker and wife Sara, and Cierra and Braden Walker; two great-grandchildren, Macy and Eli Walker; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at Little River Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Chapman will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Adam White, Ian Triplett, Cory Fox, Jon Hughes, Dusty Walker, and Lucas StClair.

In lieu of flowers, the Walker Family has asked that a donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.