Joyce Alice Barnes Hodge, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Carolina Caring, Newton.

Born in the District of Columbia, on August 29, 1939, to the late Charles Albert Henry Barnes and Martha Mary Hartley Barnes Reese, she was of the Baptist faith. Before retirement, she had been employed with Century and Chair Craft Furnitures.

Mrs. Hodge is survived by her husband, Coy Hodge of the home; eight children, Hollis Kelsoe, Bertis Kelsoe, Martha Rogers, and George Kelsoe, all of Taylorsville, Sandra Fox of Granite Falls, Mary Coleman, of Mt. Ulla, and Karen Price and Michael Hodge, both of Hickory; and a brother, Chuck Barnes of Front Royal, Virginia.

Memorial services will be conducted on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Rev. Rick Edwards will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.