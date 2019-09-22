Elinor Stine Miller, 92, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence after a brief illness.

Elinor was born August 10, 1927, in Roanoke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Elizabeth “Bid” Stine.

She had worked as a CNA until retirement from Alexander Community Hospital. She was a charter member of Reformation Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She enjoyed sewing, going out to eat, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and “Piper” the grand-dog.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Massey Miller, and a son, Michael Conrad Miller.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a daughter, Cherie Miller Millsaps and husband Donald of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Phaedra Millsaps Reed and husband Shay of Hiddenite, and Shannon Reid Millsaps and special friend Natalie of Asheville; and great-grandchildren, Madison Reed and Bethany Reed.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caldwell County Hospice and also to Meals on Wheels.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Reformation Lutheran Church. Rev. Craig Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

