Donald Paul Strout, of Bethlehem, born August 1, 1949, in Stamford, Connecticut, went peacefully to his Lord on September 26, 2019.

Donald is survived by his wife, Cindy; and two children, Bonnie and Leeman; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Bethel UMC on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1 p.m.