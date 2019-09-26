Margaret Ella (Motts) Hefner, of Conover, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center after a brief stay.

Margaret was the oldest of seven children, born July 24, 1932 to Clarence Leroy Matthews and Helen Sigmon Matthews. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Conover. She retired from Sherrill Furniture Company after 25 years. She was an enthusiastic member of the Oxford High School Class of 1950 bunch.

Margaret was happily married to Loye Lofate Hefner for 61 years, prior to his passing seven years ago.

In addition to Loye and her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Harris and Georgia Goforth, and by brothers, Carl Matthews, Perry Matthews, and James Matthews.

Surviving Margaret to cherish her memory are sons, Rick Hefner and wife Nancy of Lufkin, Texas, and Greg Hefner and wife Melissa of Conover; grandchildren, Jeremy Hefner of Tyler, Texas, and Robert Hefner and wife Jovita Hefner of Argyle, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ella Hefner, Katelyn Hefner, and Logan Hefner; sister, Gracie Bolick; sisters-in-law, Ruby Matthews and Josie Matthews; and brother-in-law, John Harris. We loved her every day and she loved us every day.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St Peter’s Lutheran Church. Rev. Kevin Graudin and Rev. Eric Hass will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter’s Church Road, Conover, NC 28613.

The family wishes to thank Margaret’s extended family and friends who have always supported her. Special thanks to her dear sister, Gracie Bolick, sister-in-law, Ruby Matthews, and friends, Rita Barger and Terri Starnes.

Condolences may be sent to the Hefner Family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Hefner Family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601.