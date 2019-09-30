Little Caesars Express to open in Hiddenite Oct. 8

Little Caesars Express® begins serving “Pizza! Pizza!” in Hiddenite on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, according to a news release from the Alexander County Economic Development Corp. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting planned at 11:00 a.m. to officially welcome Little Caesars Express® to Alexander County. The public is invited to attend.

Located at 5190 NC Highway 90 East next to the Cubbard Express, Little Caesars® is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the home of the Hot-N-Ready® Classic Pizza. The Express store is a unique system that is tailored to the convenience store and has a limited menu to ensure a quick and efficient service. The menu includes the Classic Hot-N-Ready Medium Cheese/Pepperoni, Three Meat Pizza, Deep Deep-Dish Pizza, wings, and Crazy Bread.

This Little Caesars Express® location is owned and operated by Bumgarner Oil Company (BOC). BOC was founded in 1954 by Glenn Bumgarner who built the foundation of the business upon loyalty and the care for the community. This family-oriented company has continued to grow and expand over the years, and are now branching into the food service industry. This location is their first franchise and they are excited for it to have a home in the heart of Alexander County.

Little Caesars Express® General Manager Stephen Muscarello invites the community to come to the grand opening of the Hiddenite store on October 8.

“We’re excited to be opening a Little Caesars Express® in Alexander County in October,” said Muscarello. “Our mission is to exceed our customers’ expectations with extraordinary value and great-tasting products provided by outstanding people. We desire to build relationships, serve, and care for all of those in Hiddenite and surrounding areas. We hope to see the entire community come through our doors!”

For more information about Little Caesars®, visit www.littlecaesars.com. For more information about Bumgarner Oil Company, visit www.bumgarneroil.com.