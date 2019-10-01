Do you have money owed to you? Check this list

Danny T. Dyson, Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court, has announced the 2019 list of unclaimed property for residents of Alexander County. You may log on to www.nccash.com to complete an online claim for the property or call 866-622-2741.

Dyson asks that if anyone sees names of people they know, to please pass along the information to those individuals. The N.C. Treasury Department has the actual funds, not the Alexander Clerk of Court Office.

Note: if a name appears more than once in the list, then that person has multiple unclaimed funds owed to them.

