LEGAL NOTICES

Alexander County Board of Elections

Notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings

The following is a Notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings in which the Alexander County Board of Elections will meet (if necessary) to approve the applications for absentee ballots for the Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Meetings will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office, 370 1st Avenue SW, pursuant to G.S. 163A-1308 (f). Other business may be transacted by the Board at this time.

2:00 pm – Tuesday, October 15, 2019

2:00 pm – Tuesday, October 22, 2019

2:00 pm – Tuesday, October 29, 2019

5:00 pm – Monday, November 4, 2019

2:00 pm – Thursday, November 14, 2019

Karl W. Lenz, Chair

Alexander County Board of Elections

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on October 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, North Carolina. The purpose of the hearing is to consider public comment on a proposed Special Events Ordinance for Alexander County that will establish a structured process for the staging of special public events requiring County resources and/or held on County-owned property.

The proposed Special Events Ordinance is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 31

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Clara Jane Daniels, (Clara Jane Daniels, deceased)(Heirs of Clara Jane Daniels: Nancy Michelle Daniels, Tammy Daniels Smith aka Tammy D. Smith aka Tammy Kay Daniels, Dana Renee Daniels aka Dana D. Chatham and Michael Dean Daniels) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Chynna Lexus Bolick and Tammy Daniels Smith) to Darrell Pope, Trustee(s), dated the 11th day of January, 2005, and recorded in Book 477, Page 1481, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on October 18, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the creek in the Faye Tedder line; thence North 88 deg, -30’ East 891.31 feet to a stone; thence South 13 deg.-45’ West 78 feet to an iron stake; thence South 46 deg.-05’ West 538.5 feet to point; thence South 45 deg.-50’ West 140 feet to a point; thence South 22 deg.-15’ East 150 feet to a point; thence North 48 deg.-30’ West 395.50 feet to an iron stake; thence North 47 deg. East 100 feet to a point; thence North 40 deg.-30’ West 459.60 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 4.90 acres, more or less. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 555 Ode Kerley Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

**Property contains a 2001 Clayton Hampton/Rutledge.Vin Number is SHCLR017421JNAB. The Title Number is TEN508627, TEN 5088628

Less excepted from the above described tract recorded in Book 300, Page 67 Alexander County Registry.

BEGINNING at a concrete monument in James Daniels’ line, located North 88 deg 30’ East 20 feet from a point in the center branch, and runs North 88 deg 30’ East 372.97 feet to an iron stake at the base of a large oak; thence South 13 deg 40’ west 361.62 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 44 deg 15’ West 114.65 feet to a stake; thence North 40 deg 30’ West 323.38 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.49 acres, more or less.

Title reference is make to deed from Silas Lex Daniels and wife, Lona B. Daniels, to Clara Jane Daniels, dated October 1, 1982, and recorded in Book 234, Page 878, the being a portion of the lands therein conveyed.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to a 60 foot easement heretofore conveyed to James Daniels by deed dated February 6,1984, recorded in Book 245, Page 530, fore the purpose of ingress, egress, and regress.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED herein to the party of the second part, her heirs and assigns, a perpetual right and easement for a roadway for the purpose of ingress, egress and regress; said roadway to be 60 feet in width and to extend from the public road running along the established road to the lands above described. Said easement hereby granted is appurtenant to an runs with the land above described.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1259946 (FC.FAY)

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Patricia Zimmerman Little, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of September, 2019.

ROBERT DANIEL LITTLE

5950 Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

18 SP 105

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Jeremy S. Cline and Tonya Danielle Cline (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Jeremy S. Cline and Tonya Cline) to John C. Warren, Trustee(s), dated the 28th day of April, 2006, and recorded in Book 494, Page 2346, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on October 18, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake in the line of James A. Ledford, said stake being located South 1 deg 53’ 19” West 122 3 feet from an old iron stake, Wendell Wortman’s Southeast corner in the line of James Ledford, and runs South 1 deg 53’ 19” West 261.09 feet with the Ledford line to an iron stake, thence South 51 deg 53’ 15” West 161.91 feet to a point in the center of Heritage Farm Road (Secondary Road 1149), said point being indicated by an iron stake on the East side of the road 30 feet from said center, thence North 38 deg 06’ 45” West 200 feet with the center of Heritage Farm Road to a point in the center, said point being indicated by an iron stake on the East side of the road 30 feet from said center; thence North 51 deg 53’ 15” East 329.74 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1 129 acres, more or less, and being described in accordance with survey of Bunton-Hefner Surveying Company dated May 21, 1997. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 1241 Herritage Farm Road, Hickory, North Carolina.

Grantor covenants and agrees that among the real property and certain improvements conveyed by this instrument is a manufactured home described as YEAR 2006; MAKE FLEETWOOD; SERIAL NUMBER: NCFL641A58136, said manufactured home is a permanent improvement to the real property and is permanently affixed as real estate.

This is a portion of that property conveyed by Floyd W. Spencer, Widower of Marie Spencer, by and through his Attorney in Fact, Joyce Spencer Marlowe (Ledford), to the grantor herein by deed dated May 22, 1997 and recorded in Book 382 on Page 816, in the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1260040 (FC.FAY)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #19-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 7th, 2019 in room 103 of the CVCC Alexander Center the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Conditional Use Permit Application #19-1.

Conditional Use Application #19-1 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 9.02 acres total) owned by SPL Holdings LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757201106). The applicant is requesting a permit to operate an Indoor Shooting Range in the existing building.

The Alexander County Commissioners may choose to either approve, deny or continue the hearing to gather more evidence if necessary.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Harvey Douglas Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2019.

FRANCES BOWMAN WILLIAMS

128 Clouse Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Margaret Long-Poole, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of September, 2019.

RICHARD G. LONG

296 Wood Bridge Road

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Carlton Lafayette Crouch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of September, 2019.

THOMAS CARLTON CROUCH

151 Lawzyday Farm Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

SHERRY CROUCH WILLIAMS

75 Lawzyday Farm Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Patsy Stafford Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2019.

CONNIE DANIELS AGEE

6311 Forney Hills Rd.

Denver, NC 28037

executor

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Ina Lee White Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of September, 2019.

DANNY WAYNE HENDREN

7018 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DIXIE HENDREN JENKINS

4512 Three Forks Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

File No. 19 E 214

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of PAUL MILTON SIMMS, late of Alexander County, hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them, duly verified, to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 25th day of September, 2019.

DIANE SIMMS

18 Preacher Dr.

Hiddenite, N.C. 28636

PRESSLY, THOMAS & CONLEY

224 Harrill Street

Statesville, NC 28677

administrator

NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Alexander County to vote in the following contests: Town of Taylorsville Mayor and Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners. Only voters who reside within the Town of Taylorsville are qualified to vote in this election. These voters must have resided within the town limits of Taylorsville on or before October 6, 2019.

The Alexander Senior Center will be the only voting place open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th. This location will be open on Election Day 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office. Early Voting will be available Wednesday, October 16 through Friday, November 1. Early voting hours are 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturday, October 26. Canvass will be held in the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available at ncsbe.gov and at the county board of elections office), and must be received in the Alexander County Board of Elections Office by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a qualified person of their choice. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections and reside within the town limits of Taylorsville are eligible to vote in this election. Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county and reside within the town limits of Taylorsville must register by Friday, October 11, to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during one stop early voting only, and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation, or need to update their name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote, and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Karl W. Lenz, Chair

Alexander County Board of Elections

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #19-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 W. Main Ave) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of reviewing a Conditional Use Permit #19-1.

Conditional Use Application #19-1 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 9.02 acres total) owned by SPL Holdings LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757201106). The applicant is requesting a permit to operate an Indoor Shooting Range in the existing building.

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to allow feedback from adjoining property owners and the public. The PZC will NOT make a formal recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners, however their opinion and recommendation will be presented as evidence to the Commissioners.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DAVIDSON

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CVD 1427

EnergyUnited EMC vs. David Wesley Kennedy, III

To: David Wesley Kennedy, III, the above named Defendant:

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: The Plaintiff is seeking a judgment against you in the amount of $3,008.86 with interest plus attorney’s fees and costs. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 29, 2019, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. Dated: September 10, 2019

Roy L. McDonald II

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRINKLEY WALSER STONER, PLLC

10 LSB Plaza

Lexington, NC 27292

(336) 249-2101

N.C. Bar No. 29344

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19-CVD-329

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

RONALD EDWIN AUSTIN, Plaintiff,

Vs.

RITA RAE BALL, Defendant.

TO: RITA RAE BALL

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading against you has been filed in the above-captioned action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An absolute divorce on the grounds of one year’s separation.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 28TH day of October, 2019, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This is the 13th day of September, 2019.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-3977

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lawrence Elijah Herman Jr (aka LE), deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at 275 Old Wilkesboro Road Ext, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before December 20, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This 16th day of September, 2019.

Jim Herman, Executor

275 Old Wilkesboro Road Ext.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Milton Eugene Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of September, 2019.

JANICE C. KILLIAN

100 Isenhour Park Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Shirley Mae Wallace Sweet, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of September, 2019.

TERESA LOVETT

31 Spring Ave. NE

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Asa Lee Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of December, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of September, 2019.

TRACY LEE BENNETT

327 Bost Rd.- Apt. B

Morganton, NC 28655

REGINA BENNETT

108 E. Main St. – Apt. 100

Rock Hill, SC 29730

executor

