Nadine Plumley, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Nadine was born December 20, 1956, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late James Franklin Pennell and Effie Beatrice Chapman Pennell.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved playing Bingo, watching Ol’ movies, and working word puzzles. She loved her grand-cats and her Sun-Drop.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lynn Plumley; a brother, Eric “Bubba” Pennell; and a nephew, James Steven Ester.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Jessie Plumley Reeves and husband Randy of McGrady; two sisters, Teresa Bumgarner and husband Randy of Hiddenite, and Janet King and husband Denver of Stony Point; two special aunts with whom she resided, Ellen and Louise Chapman; special family friend, Lynn Oxentine; special nephew, Nathan King; and other nephews and family members whom she loved.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.

