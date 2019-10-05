Mary Louella Smith Williams, 92, of Granite Falls, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Trinity Ridge in Hickory after a period of declining health.

Born on January 12, 1928, in Caldwell County, to the late John Wallace and Virgie Bolick Smith, Mary was a member at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, and enjoyed working in her flower beds and vegetable garden. Mary was all about her family and her home. In her working career, Mrs. Williams worked as a Winder Operator at Shuford Mills in Dudley Shoals.

In addition to her parent, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz Newland Williams; a daughter, Elveta Rice; two brothers, J. Smith and Claude Smith; and three sisters, Maggie Pearson, Olla Collins, and Lucy Crouch.

Those remaining to cherish the memory of Mary include two sons, Allen Williams and wife Pam of Taylorsville, and Stanley Williams and wife Shelia of Granite Falls; a daughter, Juanita Warlick of Valdese; sister, Bernice Wike of Granite Falls; five grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Williams will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Gordon West and Don Ingle will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.