Greenway offers free ride to the polls

In order to ensure all citizens have access to their constitutional right to vote, Greenway Public Transportation will offer a free ride to the polls during the 2019 local elections in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties.

This offer includes a ride to-and-from voting sites along fixed or flex routes in Catawba, Burke, and Alexander counties, as well as call-in-advance van service from home to polling place and back in all four Unifour counties.

Early voting for the general elections in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke Counties begins Wednesday, October 16. The offer for free early voting transportation will conclude on Friday, November 1. Transportation to the polls will also be provided by Greenway on election day Tuesday, November 5.

During early voting, voters may vote at any early voting site in their county; on election day, however, voters must vote at their designated neighborhood precinct. Early voting sites are as follows, with voting locations along a public transit route noted with an asterisk (*):

• Alexander County: Alexander County Board of Elections*.

• Catawba County: Highland Recreation Center, Catawba County Main Library in Newton*.

• Caldwell County: Caldwell Resource Center, Shuford Recreation Center.

• Burke County: Morganton Senior Center*, Rutherford College Town Hall*, Burke County Board of Elections*, Hildebran Library.

This offer is conditional based on vehicle availability and voters are encouraged to call ahead to make travel arrangements.

The Greenway Scheduling Office may be reached at 828-464-9444 during normal business hours 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All are welcome to call and ask for transportation to vote.