Little Caesars Express opens in Hiddenite

Little Caesars Express® opened its doors at 5190 NC Highway 90 East in Hiddenite on Tuesday, October 8. A ribbon cutting was held to officially welcome Little Caesars Express® to Alexander County.

Alexander County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dr. Jeff Peal, Vice-Chairman Ronnie Reese, and Commissioner Marty Pennell participated in the ribbon cutting.

“We are certainly grateful for your investment in our community,” said Chairman Peal. “We wish you many years of success.”

Little Caesars Express® is Alexander County’s newest franchise owned and operated by Bumgarner Oil. Three generations of the Bumgarner family (Glenn, David, and Zach) attended the ribbon cutting, along with store manager, Stephen Muscarello.

Owner David Bumgarner said, “We are excited to open this Little Caesars Express® here in Hiddenite. We hope it will be good for the community. We’re proud to be here.”

Much of the food is “Hot-N-Ready,” but you can call in your order at (704) 251-1164 to ensure it is ready when you arrive. The restaurant also has a convenient drive-thru window.

The Little Caesars Express® location is owned and operated by Bumgarner Oil Company (BOC). BOC was founded in 1954 by Glenn Bumgarner who built the foundation of the business upon loyalty and the care for the community. This family-oriented company has continued to grow and expand over the years, and are now branching into the food service industry. This location is their first franchise and they are thrilled for it to be in Alexander County.

Alexander County Economic Development Corporation members extended a warm welcome to Little Caesars Express® in Hiddenite.