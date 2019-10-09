October 10, 2019

Business Assoc. plans Tayl. Municipal Candidate Forum

| | 0

The Taylorsville Business Association will host a Municipal Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at CVCC-Alexander Center, Room 103 (Commissioners’ Room), at 7:00 p.m.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Taylorsville Business Association page at https://www.facebook.com/TaylorsvilleBusinessAssociation/ for those not able to attend in person.

Town Mayoral and Town Board of Commissioners candidates are invited to participate and the event is open to the public.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment