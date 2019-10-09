Business Assoc. plans Tayl. Municipal Candidate Forum

The Taylorsville Business Association will host a Municipal Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at CVCC-Alexander Center, Room 103 (Commissioners’ Room), at 7:00 p.m.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Taylorsville Business Association page at https://www.facebook.com/TaylorsvilleBusinessAssociation/ for those not able to attend in person.

Town Mayoral and Town Board of Commissioners candidates are invited to participate and the event is open to the public.