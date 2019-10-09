************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES October 31, 2019. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

MOBILE HOME, 14 x 70, singlewide, 3 BR, 1.5 bath, county water. References & deposit required. No pets. Call 828-850-1764.

3 BR, 2 BA MOBILE HOME in Ellendale area. No pets. Call 828-612-7342.

FOR RENT – 2 BR Mobile Home, 2 full baths, located in Bethlehem area. For more information, call 828-514-1975 or 828-303-8999.

TOWNHOUSE APT. – 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA, L/R, kitchen w/ dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit and references checked. $425 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.