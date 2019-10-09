Willard Burrette Hartness, 89, of Statesville, was ready to meet his Lord and Maker on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born on Saturday, September 13, 1930, in Iredell County, to the late Willaim Ivan Hartness and Ina Durrette Marlow Hartness. Willard served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong member of Poplar Springs Church of God.

In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Temple Shook Hartness; son, Roger Laná Hartness; two great-granddaughters, Josie Temple and Angel Faith; and brothers, Rabon, Alton, Larry and Steve Hartness.

Willard is survived by son, Joe Hartness of Taylorsville; two daughters, Rhonda Hartness Price and fiancé Eugene Snyder of Hiddenite, and Angie Harmon of Taylorsville; brother, Gerald Hartness of Statesville; two sisters, Rachel Holland of Stony Point, and Reba Shaver of Union Grove; grandchildren, Bobbie York, Randyll Connolly (Brittany), Krista Clayton, Lindsey, Blane, Jason, Jennifer and Roger Hartness Jr., Kristen Honeycutt (Justin), Adrian Elder (Rhonda), and Brian Elder (Amanda); nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Poplar Springs Church of God. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Steven Newman will officiate. Mr. Hartness will receive full military rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to Poplar Spring Church of God, Mountain View Church Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.