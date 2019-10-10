ACHS Women’s Tennis Trio Headed to Regionals

Three members of the Alexander Central Women’s Tennis Team will represent the program at the NCHSAA 3A West Regional Tournament on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, at Hickory High School.

The doubles team of Hannah and Emma Malta earned a regional berth with its top-four finish at the NWC Tournament held this week at Hickory High School. In addition, senior Kristin Ratliff punched her regional ticket with a top four finish in the NWC singles tourney.