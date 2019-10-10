Anita McCraw Canaday, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Born February 18, 1940, in Gaffney, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Vada Jones McCraw and Blutcher McCraw.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clinton Canaday, three sisters, and a brother.

Anita graduated from King’s Business College and worked in the Vocational Department of the Alexander County School System. She made a huge impact on her students and colleagues, all of whom adored her.

Anita loved cooking for friends and family and exercising with her rehab group. She was a longtime member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed Bible Studies and volunteering in the office.

Her family and faith were her main focuses in life. Her strength and inner peace were evident in her life and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her mantra was, “Give it to the Lord,” and she did just that throughout her illness. Anita was truly an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Canaday and wife Patricia of Taylorsville; daughter, Alison Walker and husband Chris of Statesville; grandchildren, Tiffany Cline and husband Dustin of Taylorsville, Bryan Canaday of Taylorsville, David Canaday of Taylorsville, Alex Walker of Statesville, and Madeline Walker of Statesville; and a great-granddaughter, Hope Canaday of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Westfall, Rev. Monica Childers, and Rev. Jesse Bowles officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Anita McCraw Canaday and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.