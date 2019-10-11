Catina Rae Joines, 43, passed away October 11, 2019 in Forsyth Medical Center.

Born September 7, 1976, in Alexander County, to Roy Lee and Marion Elizabeth “Libby” Mitchell Joines, she was of the Baptist faith. Her life was wrapped up in her children and grandchildren. She loved kayaking and biking. Summer was for sun flowers and hula hoops.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Jane Mitchell and John Paul and Olla Edith Joines, as well as one aunt, Brenda Kay Lail.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Makayla Cline (Dallas) of Taylorsville, and Kylia Rae Williams of Claremont; two grandchildren, Payton and Dillon Cline, both of Taylorsville; and a brother, Jason Joines of Maiden.

The body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville, from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 for viewing. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Friends and family should assemble at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

