Kimmy Mitchell, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Kimmy was born November 14, 1954, in Alexander County, the son of the late James “Jim” William Mitchell and Cecil Martha Margaret Fincannon Mitchell.

He had worked as an electrician and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed riding horses and he loved his dogs.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Bolick; and three brothers, RC Mitchell, Gleen Mitchell, and Jimmy Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include three daughters, Kimberly Rangel of Taylorsville, Jody Love of Elk Creek, and Tabitha Mitchell; a son, Joshua Mitchell of Hudson; six grandchildren, Tia Thomas, Tiffani Thomas, Tyrese Dula, Kayleen Good, Jade Love, and Jace Love; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Gladys Icenhour of Taylorsville, Doris Holsclaw of Maiden, Donna Stout of Hiddenite, and Patsy Suddreth and Rose Brown, both of Taylorsville; two brothers, Harold Mitchell of Troutman, and Johnny Mitchell of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

