Superintendent clarifies events at Oct. 8 WAMS soccer game

The Alexander County Schools administration is hoping to clarify information about the events which occurred at a boys’ soccer game at a middle school in the county. The following statement was released by the school system the evening of October 10:

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, the West Alexander Middle School (WAMS) vs. Gamewell Middle School soccer match ended 45 seconds early. This decision was agreed upon by the official and coaches. The score was WAMS, 3, Gamewell, 1.

Earlier in the game, the WAMS principal consulted with the official regarding a comment that was made by a parent. The official indicated the parent needed to leave. No specific, additional comments have been attributed to any parent or player.

“In light of the negative picture that has been painted on social media about our students, staff, and community as a result of an athletic event that took place at West Alexander Middle School earlier this week,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, “I would like to offer the following suggestions:

First and foremost, don’t believe everything you read on Facebook. Secondly, if you are not certain of the facts, don’t be so quick to offer your opinion on the matter. Lastly, the most important thing to keep in mind in a time that nearly everything is done through the internet and on social media is that not everything is how it appears to be. People often use these platforms to paint the picture they want you to see. Most of the time, they don’t want you to see the ‘other side’ of the story.

“While I do not condone inappropriate behavior or comments made by ANYONE affiliated with the Alexander County School System, I do respect due process and the steps taken to fully investigate this unfortunate incident. I commend the WAMS administration for the professional way this matter has been handled,” said Dr. Hefner.