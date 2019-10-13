Howard Clinton “Sonny” Moretz, 72, of Hickory, passed away at his res-idence on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Born March 3, 1947 to the late Howard and Francis Hill Moretz, Howard was a cloth cutter in the furniture industry, was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed hunting and frying fish for family gatherings.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Patsy H. Moretz.

Those left to cherish the memory of Sonny include his wife of 16 years, Brenda Sue Helton Houston Moretz; his two daughters, Dawn Moretz McMillian of Hickory, and Donna Moretz Pobbi-Asare of Taylorsville; two brothers, Larry and Wayne Moretz of Hickory; a sister, Wanda Stanley of Hickory; three grandchildren, Allison McMillian Cosenza of Ft. Walton, Florida, Brock Moretz of Hickory, and Trey Witherspoon of Lenoir; a great-grandchild, Nicholas Maverick Cosenza; two step-children, Rebecca Houston and Robin Gil-bert; nine step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Gordan West will be officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.