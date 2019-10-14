Zeb Vance (Bud) Marlowe, Jr., 86, of Statesville, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Zeb was born April 13, 1933, in Alexander County, to the late Zeb Vance Marlowe Sr. and Eva Belle Lackey Marlowe. He was retired from Rubbermaid and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with friends and neighbors. Zeb loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

In addition to his parents, Zeb was preceded in death by two sisters, Jenny Louise (Bea) Williamson and Katie Mae Truman; and a brother, Thomas Foy Marlowe.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jane Teague Marlowe of the home; son, Michael of the home; son, Stephen and wife Tammy, granddaughter, Stephanie, and grandson, Zachary, all of Charlotte. Surviving siblings include two sisters, Peggy Phifer (Allen) of Cleveland, and Shirley Lackey (Mark) of Taylorsville; and five brothers, John Marlowe (Gearldine) and Keith Marlowe (Tammy), both of Taylorsville, and Fred Marlowe (Sandra), Bob Marlowe (Carol Ann), and David Marlowe, all of Hiddenite; along with nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Brian Doubit will officiate. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be sent to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 848 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

