HELP WANTED
NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.
FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.
LAW OFFICE ASSISTANT NEEDED, F/T OR P/T. PLEASE SEND RESUME TO: LAW OFFICE, P.O. BOX 400, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681.
NEED Part-time housekeeper – Call 828-598-0017.
NEED SOMEONE to help with construction of a shed and putting up fences in Alexander County. Call 828-409-1610.