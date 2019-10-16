October 17, 2019

HELP WANTED

************

    NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

    FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

************

     LAW OFFICE ASSISTANT NEEDED, F/T OR P/T. PLEASE SEND RESUME TO:  LAW OFFICE, P.O. BOX 400, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681.

************

    NEED Part-time housekeeper – Call 828-598-0017.

************

    NEED SOMEONE to help with construction of a shed and putting up fences in Alexander County. Call 828-409-1610.

 

