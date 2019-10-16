Larry Daniels of Hiddenite passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

He was born to the late Carl Daniels and Ruey Belle Bradshaw.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Daniels Simmons.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Evelyn Lambert Daniels; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Alisa DeJarnette and Bill of Hiddenite, and Krissy Purser and Josh of Taylorsville; and four grandchildren, Kayla DeJarnette of Stony Point, and Garison, Abby and Ethan DeJarnette of the home. Special loved ones include, Lois Daniels; brother, Joe Daniels; sister, Dianne Hawfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18 at Stony Point Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 3-4:45 p.m. at Stony Point Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Brian Eades and Rev. Arthur Duncan will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Gordon Hospice House at 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

