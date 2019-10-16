Little Caesars opens in Taylorsville



The Taylorsville area gained another tasty meal option on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with the opening of a new Little Caesars location at 825 NC Hwy. 16 South, in the Walmart shopping center. Owners Jon Gambill, of Wilkesboro, and Jerry Davis, of West Jefferson, welcomed Taylorsville officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. Gambill noted the store has hired 45 employees.

Store hours are Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers may order in the store, online (and via mobile app), and in the drive-thru. A selection of Hot ‘N Ready pizzas and items are available for fastest service, and custom orders are possible.

Pictured above, left to right: Town employee Aaron Wike, Little Caesars associates Kody Kitsko (Manager), April Piercy (Manager), Tim Blevins (Manager), Angela Ballou (Regional General Manager), Town Commissioners Kenny Poole and Edd Elliott, Mayor George Holleman, and Commissioner Ronnie Robinette, Maddie Gambill, Jon Gambill (Owner), Charli Gambill, Vince Gambill, Jerry Davis (Owner), and Town Manager David Odom.