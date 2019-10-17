Luther Martin Cline, 93, of Teague Town Road, Taylorsville, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Luther was born May 13, 1926, in Alexander County, the son of the late Moses Uriah Cline and Naomi Ruth Austin Cline.

He was a US Navy veteran, who served during WWII on the USS Williams Naval Destroyer. He was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and was very active in various church groups and activities. He was a machinist and was instrumental in starting many small businesses, including Cline Machine Company.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time in their summer home in Boone. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, who dearly loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene Cline, Conley Cline, Leonard Cline, Bobby Cline, Larry Cline, Lena Belle Simmons, and Willie Hood.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 72 years, Margery Spencer Cline of the home; a daughter, Janie Cline Lookadoo and husband Boyce of the Bethlehem Community; five sons, Dane A. Cline and wife Phyllis S. of Hickory, Steven P. Cline and wife Melissa C., Mark L. Cline and wife Kimberly W., Timothy R. Cline and wife Jenny M., and Ricky L. Cline and wife Nannette C., all of the Bethlehem Community; his siblings, Violet Deal of Hickory, Patricia Hefner of Taylorsville, Carolyn Hines and husband David of the Bethlehem Community, and Fred Cline and wife Helen of Asheville; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, 2259 12th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Pastor Dave Ziehr will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:15 p.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Luther’s caregivers, Stephanie, Jennifer, Tracy, and Courtney.

Memorials may be made to: St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Building Fund or St. Stephens Lutheran School, 2259 12th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Cline Family.