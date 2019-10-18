Cougars crush McDowell 63-0 for first NWC win

ACHS posts second straight shutout win over Titans

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team snapped its two game losing streak and picked up its first NW 3A/4A Conference win with a 63-0 win over the McDowell Titans on Friday night, October 18, at Cougar Stadium in Taylorsville.

Steven Montgomery scored four total touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards, while Lance Justice tossed a career-high four touchdown passes in Alexander’s one-sided win over the Titans.

The shutout was the second straight over the Titans. In 2018, ACHS won 49-0 in Marion.

The Cougars (5-3, 1-2) scored on their first six possessions of the game and led 42-0 at the half. The Cougars seventh possession ended at the Titans’ one-yard line at the end of the second period.

ACHS tacked on three more rushing TDs in the second half to close the game’s scoring. Montgomery, Daniel Morgan, and Dayente Calhoun scored one TD apiece on the ground in the second half as the home team’s lead ballooned to 63 points by the end of the contest.

Montgomery led the Alexander rushing effort with 106 yards and three rushing TDs on just six carries. Daniel Morgan amassed 102 rushing yards on just four carries. Through the air, Lance Justice completed four of four passes for 94 yards and four TDs. Montgomery, AJ Miller, Colston Yount, and Kobe Burns-Cesar had one TD reception each.

The Cougars compiled 399 yards of offense, with 305 yards coming via the rush.

On defense, ACHS recorded six quarterback sacks and forced three McDowell turnovers. The Cougars limited the Titans to just 89 total yards in the win.

Junior defensive end Ryheem Craig led Alexander with a stellar night, recording 11 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Jai Kwuan Tilley finished with 10 total tackles in the win.

Alexander Central will host St. Stephens in the regular season home finale on Friday night, October 25, at Cougar Stadium. The team will recognize its senior players as they play their final regular season home game of the season.