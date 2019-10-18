Sabrina Michelle Cribb, two months old, was born August 8, 2019 at Catawba Memorial Hospital to her loving parents, Elizabeth Neal and Christopher Cribb. This beautiful Angel entered into her Father’s Kingdom on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her parents.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Stanley Ratliff, and her grandfather, Darryl Cribb.

Those left to cherish her memories include her parents of the home; her twin sister, Savannah Cribb of the home; her brother, Isiah Neal of the home; her maternal grandmother, Robin Rudisill of Claremont; her paternal grandmother, Sarah Ratliff of Hiddenite; two aunts, Brittany Chavers of Stanley, and Carrie Romance of Hickory; and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Hiddenite Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Cribb Family.