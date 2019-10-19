Andrew “Dean” Maye, 89, of the Ellendale Community, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on August 22, 1930, in Watauga County, the son of the late Mac and Ida Maye. During his career, Dean was a bus driver for 29 years for the county schools. He was a hard worker, always providing for his family, whether it was farming, raising chickens, or growing the biggest sweet potatoes. He was a good man, always honest and truthful.

Dean served in the National Guard and was a faithful member at Poplar Springs Baptist Church for 54 years. He loved to play a variety of instruments, including the banjo and guitar, in several gospel groups. Dean loved all animals, including his three dogs.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Helen Moody Maye; grandson, Micheal Maye; a brother; and several sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Wanda Stafford and husband David and Kimberly Wooten and husband David of Ellendale; sons, Kenneth Maye and wife Ann of Vashti, and Randy Maye of the home; sister, Mary Kate Withers of Hudson; along with a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. Rick Safriet officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.