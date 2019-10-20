Eddie Thomas Williams, 63, of Union Grove, began his eternal walk with Jesus on October 20, 2019.

Born in Iredell County to the late Thomas Clyde and Hilda Jean Harmon Williams, Eddie was self-employed and ran Deal-Rite Feeds in Union Grove.

Those left to cherish the memories of Eddie include his wife of 22 years, Diane; two sons, Eric Thomas and David James; two daughters, Laura Ann and Jessica Louise Williams, all of the home; his brother, Benny Williams; and sister, Jean Redmond of Union Grove.

Visitation for Eddie will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, with the funeral service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 191 Sipe Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

