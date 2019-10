Frankey “Devon” Daniels, 82, of Little River Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Devon was born October 5, 1937, in Alexander County, the son of the late Lola Mae Daniels Bentley. He was the owner and operator of the Tiny Diner in Taylorsville for many years before retiring.

Arrangements are incomplete.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.