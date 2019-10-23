HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

NEED Part-time housekeeper – Call 828-598-0017.

NEED SOMEONE to help with construction of a shed and putting up fences in Alexander County. Call 828-409-1610.

EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, NC has an opening for a LOCAL/SHORTHAUL driver. 2 years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10-5 M-F to arrange an interview.

FREIGHTMASTER, Taylorsville, NC. Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers. Full-time & part-time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. 2 years experience required. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F 10-5 p.m.