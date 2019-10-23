Loretta Hefner Chapman, 87, of Anderson Mt. Rd., Maiden, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Loretta was born December 24, 1931, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Quez Hefner and Eva Lou Fox Hefner.

She worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where her family was one of the founding members. Her loves in life were God, church, and family, always caring for others. She enjoyed playing Bingo and watching the Carolina Panthers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Chapman; her son, Lynn Harold Chapman; her sister, Mildred Hefner; and her brother, Harold Hefner.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Michelle Bowman and husband Randy of Taylorsville; her son, Michael Chapman and wife Debbie of Maiden; grandchildren, Ryan Chapman and wife Monica, Brandon Chapman and wife Jennifer, Dayna Knop and husband Clark, Brittany Greathouse and husband Chris, and Nathan Bowman and wife Charity; great-grandchildren, Alexia Chapman, Cooper Chapman, Dom Chapman, Brandon Urena, Kylie Chapman, Travis Spurlin and wife Nancy, Ashlyn Chapman, Colton Chapman, Grant Knop, Zoey Moose, Zane Greathouse, and Ameila Bowman; two brothers, Bill Hefner and wife Sylvia, and Don Hefner and wife Sharon, all of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastors Carol and Greg Yeager will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church Building and Grounds Fund for purchasing new playground equipment.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

