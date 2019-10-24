Hundreds sign up for Open Broadband waiting list

Over 600 residences and businesses are now on the Alexander County waiting list for the new Open Broadband wireless internet. The company’s first planned Point of Presence in Alexander County is a tower on Linney’s Mountain adjacent to downtown Taylorsville.

This achievement was announced in a company email newsletter for October.

Open Broadband staff are coordinating with the County and the tower team to get the broadband equipment installed on Linneys Mountain Tower and anticipate they will be able to start turning up customers this quarter.

From Linneys Mountain Tower, the company will be able to offer broadband to customers in all directions close to the tower. This includes customers in Taylorsville.

“If you can see the tower from your property then we should be able to give you broadband from Linney Mountain Tower. The closer you are to the tower the faster the maximum speed we will be able to offer,” the newsletter stated.

Open Broadband plans to have other points of presence to serve customers not reachable by Linneys Mountain Tower.

How to sign up

The process for managing residential locations on the waitlist is as follows: Open Broadband will compare the propagation map for Linney Tower to the customer sign-ups. For areas where they anticipate that they can provide broadband, analysts will look for clusters of homes where most of the homes on a street or in a neighborhood. Then, Open Broadband will e-mail or call the individuals in that cluster, to let them know that someone will be sent to those locations to perform a site signal test. The site signal tests will identify which of the houses are able to receive a signal and how strong, sometimes the company will identify a house in the neighborhood where a repeater could be installed, to improve the signal for the neighborhood. If a repeater would help the neighborhood, they seek approval from the homeowner to install a repeater at their residence, then install the repeater at their home, and provide them with broadband. Then installations are scheduled at the other homes in that cluster. While that cluster is being installed, the next cluster is being tested.

Open Broadband officials sayd the best way to get broadband to your home faster is to have all your neighbors get on the waiting list.

Jobs available

Open Broadband is interviewing and hiring local Internet service testers (see job description) and are looking to hire entry-level installation technicians (see job description). Interested applicants should email a resume to info@openbb.net for consideration.