Alexandrians named in 2019 unclaimed property list

Danny T. Dyson, Alexander County Clerk of Court, is happy to share this year’s listing of unclaimed property for the residents of Alexander County. Please log on to www.nccash.com to complete an online claim for the property or call 1-866-622-2741.

Dyson asks that if anyone sees names of people they know, to please pass along the information. The N.C. Treasury Department has the actual funds, not the Alexander Clerk of Court Office. Note: if a name appears more than once in the list, the person has multiple unclaimed funds owed to him/her.

The list is available in this a PDF (click here to download the PDF file and open it in a new tab)