Ware Prichard, Jr., 68, of Cedar Creek Drive, Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 3, 1951, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ware Prichard, Sr. and Phyllis Matheson Prichard.

He was employed with Broyhill Furniture for over 35 years. He loved his children, grandchildren, and his family dearly. He adored his little fur baby, Blackie. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting, and watching NASCAR racing on TV. He loved to watch old western movies.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include two daughters, Rebecca Prichard (Ira) of Conover, and Kelly Atkinson (Shane) of Taylorsville; a son, Michael Prichard (Michelle) of Maiden; grandchildren, Michael II, Tristan, Lindsay, Raven, Brandon, Sebastian, and Brody and his first great-grandchild due in May; mother of his children, Bonnie Wyatt of Conover; two sisters, Dianne Gwaltney (Gale) of Hiddenite, and Alice Prichard of Statesville; two brothers, Luke Prichard (Dirk) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Paul Prichard (Tonya) of Taylorsville; and very special extended family, James Moore (Teresa) and Bonnie Jurney.

The family will do a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

