Tina Diane Welborn, 58, of Statesville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence.

The Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Steven Pope will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Welborn Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.