Ralph Cary Warren, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after a period of declining health.

Born in February of 1927 to the late Ralph and Pauline Page Warren, Ralph served in the US Navy, worked as an insurance adjuster, was an active member at Antioch Baptist Church, and served the Lord there as a deacon. Ralph loved spending time on his tractor, raising a vegetable garden, and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his first wife, Jesse Tadlock Warren; a sister, Evelyn Harding; stepson, Billy Joe Fox; son-in-law, Tommy Dean Hatton; sister-in-law, Vera Warren; and brother-in-law, Gerald Hunt.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Warren include his wife of 18 years, Ruby Fox Warren; son, Randy Warren (Denise) of Idaho; step-daughter-in-law, Linda F. Hatton of Taylorsville; brother, Gene Warren of Raleigh; sister, Ann Dale of Texas; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation for the Warren Family will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Morris will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Hickory.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Medi Home and Hospice of Taylorsville, including the nurses and all care givers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

