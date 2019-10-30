************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

5 AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES – 1 Blue Merle, 3 Tri Blocks, 1 Red and White. Parents on site. $250 each. Alexander County. Call 336-262-1476.

FOR SALE: Capitol wood stove with auto draft – $150. Two western saddles – $200. 17 foot Old Town canoe, 3 hp motor, trailer – $1,000. Furnace for hot water heating system – $500. Call 704-402-6431.