Janet Sterner Forrest, 78, died peacefully at home Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2019.

Janet grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts. After graduation from North High School, she attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she met (Paul) Tony Forrest of Mocksville. They married on September 1, 1960.

After moving to Taylorsville in 1961, she graduated from Appalachian State University with a teaching degree. Janet was an outstanding teacher at Taylorsville Elementary School for 31 years. Then she spent three years teaching English Writing at Zhongman University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, China. She retired to Mocksville in 2005 to be near the Forrest Family.

Besides her professional career, Janet has been a lifetime Bible student and teacher. She shared her faith by curriculum design, teaching, and example wherever she went. This includes churches in Taylorsville, Hickory, Morganton, and Mocksville, NC, Wuhan, China, Guyana, South America, and Ilo, Peru, where she assisted churches or helped new churches in concert with her husband.

Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years; children, Bailey Forrest (Robin) of Raleigh; Brad Forrest (Kathy) of Cary; and Vikki Weatherman (Tommy) of Statesville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Further, she has extended family and friends around the world.

The family will receive well-wishes at Jericho Church of Christ, 124 Davie Academy Road, Mocksville, NC 27028, from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, and other times at the home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2 at Jericho Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Following interment, the family invites you to dinner and fellowship in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the China Mission Fund of the Jericho Church of Christ, PO Box 354, Mocksville, NC 27028.

