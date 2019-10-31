Julie Anne Eason Jenkins, 47, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after an automobile accident.

She was born on June 8, 1972, in Union County, the daughter of Grace “Anne” Eason of Hiddenite and the late Clyde Kenneth Eason. Julie had her master’s degree and worked as a program director for the Department of Public Safety – State of NC. She was a member at White Plains Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family. Her sweet and gentle nature affected so many people in so many ways. Julie enjoyed history and going on “Grand Adventures” traveling, especially cruises.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Janet Antonucci; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Beulah Eason; and maternal grandparents, George andPearl DeHart.

Along with her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 10 years, Michael Wayne Jenkins of the home; daughter, Lauren Young of Mooresville; stepson, Bradley Jenkins of Hickory; stepdaughter, Jennifer Waller of Charlotte; brother, David Eason of Huntersville; aunt, Marlene Matheson of Union County; nieces, Sonya and Sophia Eason of Huntersville; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Carolyn Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Eric Jenkins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service at 193 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church at 2901 NC-90, Taylorsville, NC with Rev. Tony Daniels officiating. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeland Memorial Park at 1901 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC. (Family and friends will need to arrive at the graveside before 11:15 a.m.)

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.